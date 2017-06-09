Flag Day program to include Flag Retirement June 14

The Pike County American Legion Family 197 and the Boy Scouts of America Troop 37 in Meansville will co-host a Flag Day Observance and Flag Retirement Ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. The event will be held at the Danielly Park Pavilion next to Life Springs Church at the corner of Highways 19 and 109 in Meansville.
“This program is intended to educate the public about the U.S. Flag’s and National Anthem’s history, proper flag display and etiquette and protocol when handling the flag,” said Post 197 Commander Bryan Richardson. “Learn or refresh your memory of the words to our National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance and America the Beautiful. All this helps promote Americanism and Patriotism within our community.”
During the program, old and worn out flags will be respectfully retired in a dignified manner. Drop off old, tattered and frayed flags that have flown proudly at either the white mailbox in front of the Post 197 building or bring them to the ceremony and observe their honorable retirement. Those who arrive late should bring a lawn chair just in case there is a large crowd.