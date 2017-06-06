Zebulon City Park rededication set for June 10

Council members are inviting everyone to Zebulon City Park for a special rededication event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided as citizens see recent improvements to the park, including a five-tier water fountain, a new stage, additional walking trail areas and a more centrally-located playset.
Council member William Thomas has pushed for improvements to the park since he was first elected more than 15 years ago.
“It’s a great park and we want the community to come and enjoy it,” he said. “We have done a lot of work over the years and there is a grill at every pavilion - about five or six total - and plenty of park benches, tables and swings. We recently put in a stage for concerts or events such as a Movie at the Park.”
The park is at 7818 Highway 19 south, next to Zebulon City Hall and across from Dairy Queen. The park has a walking track and trails have been extended around the entirety of the park area. Thomas said the city hopes to extend the trail to connect with the Pirates Trail and maybe even acquire the nature trail in the future, extending the trail to nearly a mile long.
In addition to funding from the city, funding for the projects came from the Crape Myrtle Garden Club and from the Nelson Memorial Fund.
Zebulon mayor Bobby Blalock is an instrumental member of the Crape Myrtle Garden Club and he and other members have worked on planning the design and improving the landscaping at the park, including everything from the five-tiered fountain to a small walking bridge over a drainage area to purchasing and planting thousands of dollars worth of flowering trees and bushes to extending the walking trail around the entire park area.
“We were just doing what we love to do and we want everyone to come and enjoy the park,” said mayor Blalock. “The Crape Myrtle Garden Club helped design all of the improvements that have been made, have helped improve drainage issues at the park and donated $1,000 toward the construction of a stage at the park.”
Blalock said he has seen an increasing number of families and children enjoying the park together since summer started. Plaques will be placed around the park to recognize the efforts of the city, Garden Club and Nelson Memorial Fund.