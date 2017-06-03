/Unitedbank
Plane flips on landing, no injuries

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Saturday, June 3. 2017
A Boeing Stearman PT17 flipped on landing at the Candler Field Museum Vintage Days at Peachstate Airport today, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

The pilot was not injured. This is an ongoing scene.
