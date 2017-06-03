Skip to first row site navigation
Plane flips on landing, no injuries
The Pike County Journal-Reporter
Plane flips on landing, no injuries
Rachel McDaniel
Top Stories
Saturday, June 3. 2017
A Boeing Stearman PT17 flipped on landing at the Candler Field Museum Vintage Days at Peachstate Airport today, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
The pilot was not injured. This is an ongoing scene.
Plane flips on landing, no injuries
Saturday, June 3 2017
