Lieutenant Robert Eugene Oxford, age 24, of Concord, passed away January 25, 1944, while serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
Eugene was born in Concord, son of Charles and Bessie Ballard Oxford, and brother to Fred, Paul, Clay, Martha Kate and Annie Elizabeth.
Before volunteering and leaving for the service, he worked at the Concord Post Office and on his family’s farm. He was engaged to be married to Susan Brown of Zebulon. He graduated from Midland Army Flying School in Texas on August 13, 1942, and became a member of the 14th Air Force, 425th Bomb Squadron, 308th Bomb Group as a Bombardier. During a cargo flight over the Himalayan Mountains, his plane crashed with seven other servicemen on board. In 2016, his remains were discovered and recently identified as those of Eugene.
Surviving family members include nephews and nieces Danny Oxford and wife Loraine of Concord; Susan Smith and husband Walter of Hickory, N.C., Tommy Oxford and wife Carolyn of Concord, Gene Oxford of Deltona, FL, Bill Roan and wife Merrill of Thomaston; great-nieces and great-nephews, Terri Conner and husband Perry of Glenwood, Charley Roan and wife Candice of Thomaston, Mary-Kate Allen and husband John of Savannah, Bryan Smith and wife Brendyl of Hickory, N.C., Brad Smith and wife Jen of Raleigh, N.C., Charlie Oxford and wife Coty of Williamson, Laura Rogers and husband Brandon of Concord, Will Loyd and wife Tiffany of Concord, and Tangi Adams of Snellville.
Lt. Oxford will be flown to Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on June 8, 2017. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 in the Pike County School Auditorium with Rev. Bob McCombs and Rev. Jeff Overton officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Concord.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.