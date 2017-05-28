Mr. Bobby Ray Youngblood, age 81, of Griffin, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Youngblood was born on August 24, 1935 in Griffin, to the late Charlie Youngblood and the late Dellie Harper Youngblood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Manderson Youngblood and son, David Youngblood. Mr. Youngblood was a veteran of the U S Army. He served during the Berlin Crisis and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Midway United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Tiffany Youngblood; grandsons, Wyatt Youngblood and Levi Youngblood; brother, Gene Youngblood; nephew, Kenny Youngblood and Betty Elder; and faithful companion, Roscoe.
Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Ray Youngblood will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home. Pastor Eddie Jones will officiate. Interment will follow at Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Heritage Funeral Home 1512 Williamson Rd. Griffin, GA 30224 is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagefhgriffin.com
