Truck stolen from Freshway recovered

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, May 30. 2017
According to the Zebulon Police Department, a truck stolen from the Freshway Market parking lot around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 was recovered by Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies on Piedmont Road in Barnesville. The red 1997 Chevrolet C1500, which was owned by Steven Ward, was placed on the Georgia Crime Information Center.

Just days later on Monday, May 15, Lamar County deputies recovered the stolen vehicle at 1099 Piedmont Road in Barnesville after witnesses reported they saw the truck being driven by Christopher Samuel Thompson, a 44-year-old white male. He was subsequently arrested for theft by taking motor vehicle.
