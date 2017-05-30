From left to right, Hunter Hudson placed third in the state in shotput. C’Bo Flemister stands on the podium after placing second in the state in the 110 hurdles. He placed a school record with his finish and set a personal best record of 14.7 seconds. Andrew Ward became the first Pike County Pirate to earn the top spot as the state champion in the discus throw. He holds the PCHS school record for discus throw at more than 172 feet. Mary and Macy Carter both earned medals in the region competition. Macy Carter also became a state runner-up in the high jump.
PCHS track breaks records, takes top spots at state
