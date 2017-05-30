/Unitedbank
/Eedition
From left to right, Hunter Hudson placed third in the state in shotput. C’Bo Flemister stands on the podium after placing second in the state in the 110 hurdles. He placed a school record with his finish and set a personal best record of 14.7 seconds. Andrew Ward became the first Pike County Pirate to earn the top spot as the state champion in the discus throw. He holds the PCHS school record for discus throw at more than 172 feet. Mary and Macy Carter both earned medals in the region competition. Macy Carter also became a state runner-up in the high jump.

PCHS track breaks records, takes top spots at state

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, May 30. 2017
Members of the Pike County High School boys and girls track teams set records and placed in state competition this year. Several school records were broken throughout the season and at least one was set at the state meet when Andrew Ward became the first Pike County Pirate to be a State Champion in the discus throw. He also placed fourth in the shotput and holds the school record for discus throw at more than 172 feet.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter