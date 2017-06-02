/Unitedbank
Animal control officer Tanya Perkins

Animal control officer helps rescue 15 dogs

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Friday, June 2. 2017
Pike County’s animal control officer and area rescue organizations resolved an issue in which an older couple on Harden Road were unable to care for their dogs. They had taken in a female stray and she had nine puppies which were around 8 months old and recently had another litter of five puppies just a couple weeks ago.

They had previously been issued a nuisance warning due to the dogs killing their neighbor’s chickens and tearing up trash.

When animal control officer Tanya Perkins found out about the new puppies, she issued a request for help caring for the dogs since the female was very thin and needed to see the vet.

“There was a total of 15 dogs and they couldn’t care for them, so I reached out for help,” she said.

The Atlanta Humane Society rescued the nine teenage pups and the Fayette Humane Society rescued the mama dog and her five puppies.
