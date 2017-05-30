New Hebron now in the National Register of Historic Places

Around 1890, Concord merchant John Franklin Madden gave an acre of land for a community school house in the Piney Woods community south of Pedenville. Joseph Edgar and Sara Strickland Johnson were instrumental in getting the school going so the building was named Johnson’s Academy.
The facility became a viable choice in which to hold church services. Piney Woods families didn’t want to make the trip into the busy metropolis so they started meeting once a month in the school with local circuit preachers filling the pulpit. As the fellowship grew, a decision was made to charter a church on Saturday, Oct. 27, 1907. Clergy from Hebron Baptist and other churches attended the all-day meeting. When the aspect of a name arose, charter member Angeline Simerly [great-grandmother of cattle farmer Cochran Caldwell] suggested New Hebron since it “came out of Hebron.”
Pedenville businessman and active circuit preacher J.D. Carreker was asked to lead the church of 30 members from 14 families: Banks, Bates, Coats, Connell, Connor, Fortner, Johnson, Kendrick, Madden, Pilkenton, Rudolph, Simerly, Strickland and Turner. Members met in the school until a one-room sanctuary was built after a June 28, 1908 vote. J.E. “Buster” Johnson Jr., Jesse Warren Fortner and community volunteers worked to construct the building. Within 30 days, the church was finished and occupied for a revival.
On September 28, 1908, New Hebron joined the Flint River Baptist Association and created the “God’s Acre Plan” where families set aside one acre of farmland to support the church. Impressed with the idea, the association shared it with other churches.
November 1909, the Madden family formally deeded the original one acre to the school and 1.25 acres to the church. Two deacons, Fortner and Johnson Sr., were named on the deed, but later they signed a new deed giving ownership to New Hebron Baptist Church.
A weekly Sunday school program was initiated in 1947 staffed by volunteer teachers. Twelve feet at the north end of the sanctuary was partitioned off for Sunday school rooms. In 1958 a cantilevered portico was attached to the south façade, supported by square columns with a concrete porch and brick steps.
Membership peaked at 99 members in 1929 and over the next half century dwindled to two, Mary Johnson, the daughter of Joseph Sr., and her nephew Fred H. Johnson Jr. With the church struggling, the Concord Baptist pastor decided in the 1960s to put the fate of the rural church to a vote with the aim of closing its doors. Steadfast members decided to continue on and they sought pastors elsewhere since Concord had practically “broken ties” with New Hebron. Preachers filling the pulpit during the second half of the 20th century were C.P. Watson, P.C. Ellerbee and Billy Lawrence.
Lawrence was called after Ellerbee grew too feeble to climb the front steps and served joyously for 12 years. Believing it was time to relinquish the pulpit to a younger man, Lawrence invited evangelist Dwain W. Penn to visit the church on third Sunday, July 1998. Beneath the oak trees after the service, Fred Johnson accepted Penn as the new preacher and sealed the decision with a handshake. Four months later, Johnson died, leaving Penn to serve more as a curator of a church museum without members rather than a preacher. Visitors decided to keep the doors open.
Penn carried on with the enthusiasm of his predecessors. By 2005, he nursed the idea of seeking National Register status for the pristine facility but, upon seeing an application, got cold feet. Before a decade lapsed, he invested all of his energy in 2014 and approval to proceed with further documentation was the result of a preliminary application.
Penn compared the NRHP application to a college thesis, requiring extensive research and documentation. His final draft exceeded 10,000 words. The Georgia historic preservation staff was impressed with the results, especially the photographs.
Dr. Mark Caceres from Smyrna visited the church for a spring 2015 photo session, in time for the nomination meeting in August.
Georgia Register status was awarded unanimously on Aug. 28 at a meeting held at Panola State Park which Penn attended with Virginia Tapley Crowder and her daughter, Vicki Huckaby, descendants of early church members. At the meeting, HPD chairman Tom Little appraised the photographs’ lighting as “amazing” and was heartily seconded by members.
As anticipated by Lawrence’s faith, the new preacher brought excitement to the rural fellowship resulting in new annual events such as the founders’ day picnic, recording congregational singings, checker tournaments, singing conventions, biennial Bible conferences as well as 18 months of centenary concerts. Penn used the rustic church to inspire his portrayal ministry and premiered seven of his 16 historical dramas there.
New Hebron had its heyday during the decade before Penn came. Hollywood used the bucolic setting for two television movies: “Cold Sassy Tree” (1989) starring Faye Dunaway, and “Mama Flora’s Family” (1998) with Cicely Tyson. Thirteen years into Penn’s tenure, film producer Dany Wolf contracted with the church for one Mennonite meetinghouse scene for the 2012 theatrical film “Lawless.”
Penn is humbled to bring this National Register honor to Pike County. He anticipates holding monthly third Sunday services at New Hebron as long as God gives him health and the faithful continue to make the monthly pilgrimage to experience history and be inspired by what a handful of families did so long ago.
A history book is being published that contains the condensed NRHP application, photographs, and 17 years of quarterly newsletters, from 1999 to 2015.