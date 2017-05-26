Inell Caldwell

Mrs. Inell Louise Patton Caldwell, age 87, of Concord, passed away May 25, 2017. She was born in Williamson, daughter of the late Milton Patton and Pearl Brooks Patton. She was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling and fishing. At one time she was a hairstylist in Concord. In her younger years she managed Caldwell Superette in Concord and was very active in the Extension Home Demonstration Club, and was named Pike County Homemaker of the Year in 1966. Mrs. Caldwell was also featured in the AJC by Food Editor Grace Hartley. She was a long-time member of Concord Baptist Church, the Friendly Bible Class and Forever Young Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Cochran Caldwell, son-in-law Edward Bottoms, brothers Everett Patton and James Patton and W. J. Smith.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law: Jane Bottoms of Concord, and Pat and Jack Goodman of Concord; grandchildren, Stephen and Susannah Goodman, Carrie and Jon Shocklee, Matthew and Melissa Bottoms, and John W. Bottoms; seven great-grandchildren; sister: Leila Caves of Williamson; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, May 27, 1-3 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with Rev. Jeff Yearwood and Rev. Bob McCombs officiating. Burial will be held in Old Hebron Cemetery in Concord.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.