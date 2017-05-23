/Unitedbank
Sheriff Jimmy Thomas

Updated: PCHS teacher on adminstrative leave; no arrest yet

Walter Geiger
Tuesday, May 23. 2017
Updated: 9 hours ago
School officials confirmed a teacher had inappropriate contact with a student.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan released this statement:

On Saturday May 20, a Pike County High School teacher reported to District Officials that they witnessed a male teacher engaged in inappropriate contact with a female student. As a result of the District investigation, the employee is on administrative leave pending a termination hearing. The School District is cooperating with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department to uncover the full extent of the relationship.

