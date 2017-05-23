School officials confirmed a teacher had inappropriate contact with a student.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan released this statement:
On Saturday May 20, a Pike County High School teacher reported to District Officials that they witnessed a male teacher engaged in inappropriate contact with a female student. As a result of the District investigation, the employee is on administrative leave pending a termination hearing. The School District is cooperating with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department to uncover the full extent of the relationship.
Sheriff Jimmy Thomas
Updated: PCHS teacher on adminstrative leave; no arrest yet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks