A message for the Class of 2017

John Adams said, “There are two types of education: One should teach us how to make a living, and the other how to live.”
You are about to go out into the world and for some of you that means continuing your education learning how to make a living, for others you will follow a different road but no matter what you do or where you go, you will be learning life lessons daily. The trick is to use both the good and bad experiences to make decisions and to cultivate relationships that will have a positive impact on your life.
Philippians 3:13 says, “Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead,.”
There are four “Fs” that I would like to give you.
First, fear. Do not fear what is ahead. Do not fear what may be.
2 Timothy 1:7 says, “for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.”
Satan brings fear into our lives by degrading us as a person, belittling our skills and making us lose sight of God. Satan tells us we are not good enough to succeed, but God tells us we have His power to accomplish anything through a strong faith. With the Holy Spirit, we have a comforter and adviser who will help us to process each experience and use it to mold our character.
Second, failure. You will fail, many times. That’s all part of experiencing life, but do not allow failure to identify you, to control you, or to make you stop trying. Trust in God. God has not brought you this far to forsake you. He will give you all the resources you need to fulfill your purpose.
Psalm 73:26 says, “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
Third, future. Your future has already been written by God. When we rely on God’s guidance we will always be right where we should be to accomplish God’s plan in our lives.
Jeremiah 19:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”
Fourth, faith. Without faith, there is no solid foundation to secure you when the storms enter your life. We all have faith in something, but God is the only one that returns faith with love, grace and mercy. We all need to make sure we are ready for the trials and the temptations that will present themselves to us throughout our lives.
2 Corinthians 13:5 says, “Examine yourselves, to see whether you are in the faith. Test yourselves. Or do you not realize this about yourselves, that Jesus Christ is in you?—unless indeed you fail to meet the test!”
The next few years will be filled with fun, love, freedom and wonders of all kinds, but don’t forget that God has given a gift; a gift He expects you to use for His kingdom. Your gift should be the most important part of your life and when used in God’s plan, will bring you more happiness than anything else.
2 Timothy 1:6-7 says, “For this reason, I remind you to fan into flame the gift of God, which is in you.”
You need to discover your gift, mature your gift and apply your gift as God leads you.
Ben Maxedon is the founder of Prayer Power of Georgia and is active in the Pike County community. Listen to Prayer Power messages on 88.9 FM The Rock each morning and afternoon, visit prayerpower4u.net or find Prayer Power on Facebook.