Kick off summer with football camp June 5-7

Pike County Pirates will help teach younger players during their annual Football Camp, set for June 5-7 this year at the high school Field House. Students from 7 to 12 years old will learn from varsity players how to play the “Pike County way” as the Pirates emphasize basic fundamentals and techniques and encourage an overall love of the game. The cost is $45 ($25 for siblings) and will include a t-shirt, drinks and snacks. Make checks payable to the Pirate Touchdown Club.
Young athletes will gain a better understanding of teamwork and cooperation through a variety of competitive individual and group drills.
“This camp is a unique opportunity for young athletes to participate in small group settings with their peers to learn about sportsmanship,” said head coach Brad Webber.
Camp participants need to dress in comfortable clothing and cleats but are not required to bring anything else for camp. Drop off is between 8:30 and 9 a.m. and pick up is between noon and 12:30 p.m. For more information, email Brad Webber at webberb@pike.k12.ga.us.