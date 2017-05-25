Author Jose Lucio at library May 27

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon will host children’s author and illustrator Jose Lucio on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. Lucio will read his latest book, Free Rain, and present a workshop in which the participants will learn to draw the hilarious chickens from the book.
Through a series of exciting but difficult changes, a group of six chickens embark on their transition from their life in the coop to roaming around the farm as free range chickens. Each chicken has a different feeling about the new situation, and they must all learn to work together in order to leave the barn successfully.
“We first met Jose at the Savannah Children’s Book Festival several years ago,” said library manager Rosemary Bunn. “We were so impressed with his enthusiasm and creativity that we were determined to find a way to share him with Pike County. We are so pleased to have him return for a second presentation.”
Last May at the library, Lucio presented his first book, Heave Ho!, about the struggle between the early bird and the worm who was definitely not interested in becoming breakfast. One of the participants at that program remarked, “This is the most fun I’ve had at the library, ever!”
Both an author and an illustrator, Jose Lucio lives in beautiful Savannah, where he teaches art at the Scribble Art Studio. His first book, Heave Ho!, was awarded the Best New Local Book in 2015, and he received Best Local Author in 2016 from the Readers of Connect Savannah.
Lucio’s presentation is free and open to the public. His books will also be available for purchase that day, while supplies last.
All day on Saturday, May 27, children may register for the summer reading program. Throughout June and July, preschool programs will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, programs for ages 6-12 will be at 1 p.m. on Thursdays and adult/family programs will be held on most Thursday evenings at 6 p.m.