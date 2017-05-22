Mrs. Ida Aldien Jeske Wood, age 86, of Milner, passed away May 19, 2017. She was born in Benjamin, TX, daughter of the late Ewald Theodore Jeske and Bertha Marie Polster Jeske. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: John Milton Wood, Sr.; son: Arthur Wood; daughter: Marjorie Derrick; brothers: Raymond Jeske and Roy Jeske; sister: Nola Lane.
She is survived by her children: Barbara Stansell Boyt and husband Dennis Wayne Boyt, John Milton Wood, Jr., and Gloria W. Richardson and husband James Andrew Richardson all of Milner;
grandson: Steven Michael Stansell and wife Ashley, and their children, Lindlee Marie Stansell, Bentley David Stansell and Luke Michael Stansell; granddaughter: Sandra Kaye Wingert and husband Michael, and their children Canon Wingert and Stella Wingert; granddaughter: Heather Elizabeth Hoard and husband Charles, and their daughter Kaylea Hoard; grandson: John Scott Wood and wife Grace, and their children Allie, Emily and Austin; granddaughter: Chandra Wood; grandson: James Andrew Richardson, Jr., and his son Hunter; granddaughter: Vanessa Nicole Richardson; sisters: Ruth Gibson of Chatsworth and Gladys Smith of Athens; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, May 21, from 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Mr. Charles Hoard and Rev. John Nance officiating. Burial will be held in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.