Mrs. Laurie B. Rodgers of Zebulon died May 16, 2017, at her home. She was born November 12, 1957, in Newport News, VA, the eldest child of Stanley and Garnett M. (Pat) Becouvarakis. She was a 1976 graduate of Hampton, VA High School and attended Virginia Wesleyan College.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Becouvarakis; father-in-law, W.S. Rodgers; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Mike Mode; and nephew Zachary Mode.
She is survived by her husband, Farris S. Rodgers; mother, Garnett M. (Pat) Becouvarakis; mother-in-law: Martha Rodgers; brother: Greg Becouvarakis and wife, Tina; sister-in-law: Ann Wright and husband David; nephews: Nathaniel and Samuel Wright, Michael and Jeremy Mode, and Zachary and Mills Becouvarakis; nieces: Christy Ward and husband Ryan, Stephanie Mode and fiancé Sean Banks, and Nicole Mode; great nephews: Ethan Mode, Waylon and Ogden Ward, Zatavian, Lonnie, and Duvale Williams, and Ryver Mode; and great nieces: Kingzley Banks and Eloise Ward.
Visitation for Mrs. Rodgers will be held on Saturday, May 20, from 10-11 a.m. at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Carol Scroggs officiating. Interment will be at Eastview Cemetery in Zebulon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of America or St. Jude's Children's Research hospital.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.