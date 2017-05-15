Mr. Mike Williams, age 70, of Griffin, a devoted husband, precious daddy, doting and loving grandfather and a compassionate servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Cancer Treatment Centers of American in Newnan, Georgia. Mr. Williams was born in Spalding County on March 6, 1947 to the late Joel Kelly Williams and the late Geraldine Callahan Williams Leach. He was proceeded in death by his sister, Mary L. Prince; niece, Kim Middlebrooks; father and mother–in–law, Rev. W.R. “Bob” and Evelyn Jones and stepfather, Herbie Leach.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda Jones Williams; daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Chris Thompson, of Williamson, Amanda and Chris Moerman, of Griffin; grandchildren and spouse, Christa and Kyle Newcomb, Shelby Thompson, Macy Thompson, Savannah (Bama) Moerman, Cade Moerman and Kayla Dennis; great grandson, Christopher Newcomb; sister and brother-in-law, Jo and Scott Marchant; nephews and niece, Jake Lough, Justin Lough, Tony Pitts and Beth Botkin.
Mike was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. He served as a deacon at Baptist Tabernacle and Carver Baptist Church. Mike was dedicated to his spiritual gifts of giving to others and knowledge. Family and friends lovingly refer to him as the “Walking Dictionary”. Mike was also an avid lover of all things aviation and enjoyed spending time in flight. He was employed with Eastern Airlines for 20+ years, where he appreciated the time he was able to spend admiring the field of aviation and it also afforded him the opportunity to travel with his family. He retired from the City of Griffin with 18+ years of service.
Visitation for R.M. “Mike” Williams will be held at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Pastors Fred Thompson and Jim Hardie will officiate. Interment will follow in Westwood Gardens accompanied with prayer by officiant, Harvey Wilson.
