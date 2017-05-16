/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Path of least resistance

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, May 16. 2017
By Anthony Vinson
advkdv@att.net

Resist, if you insist, but remember this: resistance is demanding. It requires vigilance, fortitude and determination over long periods of time. Resistance is exhausting. It also places the burden on you, the resister, more or less letting he against whom you are resisting off the hook. They just keep doing whatever they did to generate your ire while you sweat calories, endlessly fuss and fret and watch way too much television news. Does that seem right?

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter