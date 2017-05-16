By Anthony Vinson
advkdv@att.net
Resist, if you insist, but remember this: resistance is demanding. It requires vigilance, fortitude and determination over long periods of time. Resistance is exhausting. It also places the burden on you, the resister, more or less letting he against whom you are resisting off the hook. They just keep doing whatever they did to generate your ire while you sweat calories, endlessly fuss and fret and watch way too much television news. Does that seem right?
Path of least resistance
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks