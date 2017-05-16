/Unitedbank
[Photo by Ashley York] Survivors and Relay participants hold up the letters to spell out ‘HOPE’ at last year’s Relay for Life event, including (l-r) Jackie McLeRoy, Amy Jones, Candy Mann, Betsy Burford, Pat Lucas, Kaye Muccillo, Marie Cochran, Mickey Cochran and Amanda Brackett. This year, survivors and supporters are asked to wear purple to the May 19 spring football game and survivors will be honored on the field during half time. Funds will be raised during the game as well.

Pike’s Relay event set for Friday, May 19

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, May 16. 2017
New tradition to kick off at spring football game

Pike’s Relay for Life event will be different this year and organizers plan to raise funds while showing the community’s support for those fighting cancer, those who have survived cancer and also those who helped them along the way.

This year’s theme is “AARRRGH You Ready for A Cure?” and the local event will be held during the spring football game Friday, May 19. 

Survivors and teams interested in taking part in the event are asked to contact organizer Lisa McGurl immediately at 678-850-1470 or mcgurll@pike.k12.ga.us to be included in the celebration.

“In lieu of having an all-night event around the track, we are working to keep the integrity of the event and still honor our survivors,” said McGurl. “Members of the community can join forces as teams to collect funds that will go toward cancer research and support programs through the American Cancer Society.”

Fundraisers will continue to be held up to and during the spring football game and Relay event. Cancer survivors and team members will go through the stands with buckets to collect donations for cancer research. Survivors will be honored on the field during half time as they wear their survivor t-shirts. 

“We will honor each survivor on the field by name and then present the group of survivors with a big check that’s a close estimate of what Pike County will be donating to Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society,” said McGurl. “We are asking all the fans to wear purple as they show their support. We’d love for everyone to get behind this great cause.” 
