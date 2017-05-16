New tradition to kick off at spring football game
Pike’s Relay for Life event will be different this year and organizers plan to raise funds while showing the community’s support for those fighting cancer, those who have survived cancer and also those who helped them along the way.
[Photo by Ashley York] Survivors and Relay participants hold up the letters to spell out ‘HOPE’ at last year’s Relay for Life event, including (l-r) Jackie McLeRoy, Amy Jones, Candy Mann, Betsy Burford, Pat Lucas, Kaye Muccillo, Marie Cochran, Mickey Cochran and Amanda Brackett. This year, survivors and supporters are asked to wear purple to the May 19 spring football game and survivors will be honored on the field during half time. Funds will be raised during the game as well.
Pike’s Relay event set for Friday, May 19
