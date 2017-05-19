New primary school principal Holly Harvil welcomed

Pike County’s board of education welcomed a new primary school principal for the 2017-18 school year as current principal Sheryl Watts prepares become to the new Ninth Grade Academy principal next school year. The announcement was made at the board’s Tuesday, May 9 meeting.
Holly Harvil was hired as Pike County Primary School’s new principal after a hiring process in which she and other candidates were interviewed by two board of education members, two parents and three teachers.
Holly Harvil will be the new principal of Pike County Primary School when the 2017-18 school year begins.
