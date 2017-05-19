/Unitedbank
Holly Harvil will be the new principal of Pike County Primary School when the 2017-18 school year begins.

New primary school principal Holly Harvil welcomed

Rachel McDaniel
Friday, May 19. 2017
Pike County’s board of education welcomed a new primary school principal for the 2017-18 school year as current principal Sheryl Watts prepares become to the new Ninth Grade Academy principal next school year. The announcement was made at the board’s Tuesday, May 9 meeting.

Holly Harvil was hired as Pike County Primary School’s new principal after a hiring process in which she and other candidates were interviewed by two board of education members, two parents and three teachers.

