Post 197 Turkey Shoot will be May 20

The American Legion Family Pike County Post 197 will hold a Turkey Shoot on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2616 Old Meansville Road in Zebulon.
Prizes include turkeys, hams, as well as other prizes and in the final shotgun round, the winner winner receive an AR-12 shotgun. There will be door prizes given away as well, compliments of local businesses and individuals.
“The proceeds raised will help our local veterans and their families so please come out and have a great time,” said American Legion Auxiliary Unit 197 president Peggi Payton.