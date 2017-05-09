/Unitedbank
Volunteer Joe Stewart stands atop the Huey helicopter as he removes the mast so it could be transported by trailer to Delta TechOps for a new paint job. The helicopter’s large and small rotors had to be removed as well. Stewart and others teamed together to restore the aircraft after noting rust on the exterior and attempts to vandalize the helicopter. A new glossy paint finish will help prevent rust and plans are to place it higher from the ground as well.

Huey gets help from volunteers

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, May 9. 2017
The Vietnam-era Huey helicopter in downtown Williamson is getting a much-needed makeover thanks to the efforts of men in the aviation industry who volunteered their time to make the improvements happen. Delta technician Joe Stewart and retired U.S. Army pilot Bill James joined forces to clean out the interior of the helicopter and patch areas of the exterior to prepare the helicopter for paint. Others who helped with the project included Delta technicians Tim Powers and Dave Keaton, Todd Thaxton of Atlanta Air Salvage and Debbie Stewart. Powers helped with repairs on the tail boom and Powers and Keaton helped load the main rotor blades on a trailer for Thaxton to transport them to the DeltaOps hanger in Atlanta.

