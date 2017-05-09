Volunteer Joe Stewart stands atop the Huey helicopter as he removes the mast so it could be transported by trailer to Delta TechOps for a new paint job. The helicopter’s large and small rotors had to be removed as well. Stewart and others teamed together to restore the aircraft after noting rust on the exterior and attempts to vandalize the helicopter. A new glossy paint finish will help prevent rust and plans are to place it higher from the ground as well.
Huey gets help from volunteers
