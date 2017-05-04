/Unitedbank
Above left, the Lady Pirates pause for prayer before a recent game. They have advanced to the second round of state playoffs. Above right, Dustin Way battles for control of the ball as the Pirates faced the Panthers in the first round of the AAA soccer playoffs.

Pirates, Lady Pirates advance to second round of state playoffs

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, May 4. 2017
Lady Pirates mercy rule first playoff opponent in first half

PCHS Lady Pirates opened the first stage of state playoffs hosting Brantley County High School. The Lady Pirates quickly settled the match in the first half securing a 10-0 victory and advancing to the second stage of state playoffs.

The Ladies quickly set the pace of play by maintaining ball control throughout the game. Paige Wood earned a hat trick, securing three goals for the ladies. Dana Claire Mangham volleyed in two more goals. The ball possession remained at the Lady Pirates’ cleats as Abby Cox and Shelbie Bohensky both scored and assisted goals. Anna Grace Cox, Emily Ogletree and Sloan Fletcher netted goals and Savannah Biggs assisted as well.

The Ladies played Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. against Sonoraville High School in the Pike Stadium, going into the game with a 10-4-1 record.

Pirates advance to second round of state playoffs

By Jim Asher

The Pirates hosted the Liberty County Panthers in the first round of the State AAA soccer playoffs Wednesday, April 26. The game started with the Panthers netting two kick goals, in the 12th and 14th minutes, to take an early 2-0 lead. In the 21st minute, Blake Webb pulled back a goal as he scored from 10 yards out following a corner kick from Dustin Way. The Panthers answered just two minutes later, pushing the score to 3-1 and the Pirates were once again facing a two-goal deficit.

As the half continued, the Pirates struggled to control the game as Liberty County consistently pushed four or five players into the attack. In the 35th minute, Davis York opened his account when he ran onto a long free kick from Christopher Asher and placed his header into the Panthers’ net. Just one minute later, York once again used his head to net a goal, slotting the ball into the right post off a cross from Noah Hendrix. The last four minutes of the half were scoreless and the teams entered the break tied 3-3.

In the second half, the Pirates finally started to assert control. Just one minute into the half, York and Asher again teamed up when York ran down Asher’s long ball deep into the Panthers defensive third and neatly chipped the ball over the on-rushing Liberty County goalkeeper. Two minutes later, Hendrix pushed the Pirates lead to two goals as he stole the ball deep in the Panthers’ defensive half and fired a long 22-yard shot into the right post.

The score held fast at 5-3 for the Pirates until the 62nd minute when Liberty County was able to make good on their own free kick into the penalty area with an easy 6-yard shot. The teams battled back and forth for the next 11 minutes, with the Pirates maintaining control, until York once again found a long free kick from Asher that he was able to chest down and fire into the net, pushing the score to 6-4 in favor of the home team. The last goal seemed to take the wind out of the Panthers and the Pirates held on for the victory.

The win advances the Pirates to the second round of the playoffs and they will host the Calhoun Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m.
