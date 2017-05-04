Lady Pirates mercy rule first playoff opponent in first half
PCHS Lady Pirates opened the first stage of state playoffs hosting Brantley County High School. The Lady Pirates quickly settled the match in the first half securing a 10-0 victory and advancing to the second stage of state playoffs.
The Ladies quickly set the pace of play by maintaining ball control throughout the game. Paige Wood earned a hat trick, securing three goals for the ladies. Dana Claire Mangham volleyed in two more goals. The ball possession remained at the Lady Pirates’ cleats as Abby Cox and Shelbie Bohensky both scored and assisted goals. Anna Grace Cox, Emily Ogletree and Sloan Fletcher netted goals and Savannah Biggs assisted as well.
The Ladies played Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. against Sonoraville High School in the Pike Stadium, going into the game with a 10-4-1 record.
Above left, the Lady Pirates pause for prayer before a recent game. They have advanced to the second round of state playoffs. Above right, Dustin Way battles for control of the ball as the Pirates faced the Panthers in the first round of the AAA soccer playoffs.
Pirates, Lady Pirates advance to second round of state playoffs
