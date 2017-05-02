By Greg Parrott
The Pirates baseball team swept the Tattnall County Warriors in the first round of the AAA state playoffs by scores of 7-0 and 14-2.
[Photo by Anna Bethune] Chase Townsend delivers a pitch from the mound during a recent game. Pirates pitchers Andrew Padovano and Coleman Crow helped the team sweep the Warriors in the first round of state playoffs and head to the Sweet 16. They will host Coahulla Creek High School on Wednesday, May 3.
