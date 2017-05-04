Douglas George Ragan of Zebulon was just doing another of his many good deeds by presenting a custom hot rod to a friend battling cancer at the Friday Night Drags when he was surprised himself and presented with the Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Humanitarian Award.
Doug had invited his friends Davey and Paula McLeod of Texas to visit AMS April 28 and watch him race, planning to surprise Davey with a beefed up 1968 Chevy II just like the one he and his brothers enjoyed driving as young men. Doug secretly purchased and restored the car to lift Davey’s spirits after he was diagnosed with cancer.
[Photo by Erica Kowalski / Atlanta Motor Speedway] Pike County’s Doug Ragan (center) was honored during the opening night of Friday Night Drags at Atlanta Motor Speedway as he was giving away a car he completely restored for his friend Davey McLeod who is battling cancer (left). He also helped Ian Mol (right) restore his dream car after he was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.
Doug Ragan honored at AMS
