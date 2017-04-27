/Unitedbank
Pirates soccer to host first round of playoffs

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Thursday, April 27. 2017
By Jim Asher

The Pirates wrapped up the 2017 regular season when they hosted the Locust Grove Wildcats on April 18. From the opening whistle, both teams played hard with Locust Grove applying constant pressure that was absorbed and repelled by a stout and stingy Pirates defense led by Christopher Asher, Kline Parker and goalkeeper Ethan Wright. It was Pike who drew first blood in the 25th minute when Noah Hendrix took a through ball from Davis York into the Locust Grove box and fired a shot into the far post from 12 yards out. A minute later, the Wildcats nearly equalized off a corner kick, firing a shot past Wright that was headed off the line by Asher to preserve the lead. Three minutes later, Hendrix doubled the Pirates’ lead off another through ball, this time from Blake Webb, that he flicked to himself before he fired a shot over the Wildcats’ keeper from 18 yards out.

