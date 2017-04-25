/Unitedbank
/Eedition

The Producer Reproducer Ratio

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, April 25. 2017
By Spencer Price
stpricemd@gmail.com

Math – for many, mere mention of the subject sends chills down the spine. However, in the case of the Producer Reproducer Ratio, it isn’t the math that’s scary – it’s the implications.

The Producer Reproducer Ratio or, PRR, is a concept I came up with a few years ago in an effort to explain a point to a friend regarding the economics of childrearing. I derived the notion from my mother’s oft repeated comment in which she said “The nine months it takes to get ‘em here is easy, it’s the 18 years it takes to raise ‘em that’s hard.” Having had six children of her own, I consider her a bit of an authority on the subject.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter