WWII hero to return home

First Lieutenant Robert Eugene Oxford of Concord became Missing In Action during World War II on Jan. 25, 1944 during a flight over the Himalayan Mountains. For more than 73 years, his family has been waiting for his return. Remains were discovered and recently identified as those of Lt. Oxford. Members of American Legion Post 197 and other veteran organizations are making sure he receives the homecoming reception he deserves after giving his life fighting for his country.
