A celebration of life service for Nate and Laura Enders and their two sons Jaden and Eli has been planned for 4 p.m. this Saturday, April 29 at Candler Field Museum in Williamson.
By Walter Geiger
Nathan and Laura Enders of Williamson and their two young sons died in an airplane crash that killed them April 15 at the Williston, Fla. airport.
Nathan was at the controls of an immaculately restored 1948 Cessna 170. He was a pilot, flight instructor and FAA employee. He landed at Williston and bought fuel at 2:38 p.m. The Cessna malfunctioned on takeoff and fell 500-1000 feet to the ground sometime after 3:10 p.m.
Laura and Nathan Enders of Williamson and two of their sons were killed in an airplane crash April 15 in Williston, Florida.
