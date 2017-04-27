/Unitedbank
Outdoor burning of brush and hand piled vegetation will be banned from May 1 through Oct. 1.

Burn ban starts May 1

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Thursday, April 27. 2017
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division burning restrictions will go into effect May 1 and last through the summer until Oct. 1.

