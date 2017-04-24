Mr. Willis Robert Eppinger, age 90, of Molena, passed away April 23, 2017.
Mr. Eppinger was born on December 13, 1926, in Molena, son of the late Joel Robert Eppinger and the late Mary Theresa Barker Eppinger. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Thomaston Mills after more than 42 years of service. Mr. Eppinger was a cattle farmer and enjoyed watching his Martin’s. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leavy Earlene Pearson Eppinger and granddaughter, Kristina Cauthen.
Survivors include daughter and son in law, Gail and Bob Cauthen of Zebulon; son and daughter in law, Andy and Gail Eppinger of Molena; grandchildren, Heath Eppinger and Paula, Austin Eppinger and Tiffany, Marsha and Derek Walker, Jessica and Chris McEntyre; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at 2:00 PM, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Molena. Rev. Mark Harris and Rev. Billy Lawrence will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday from 12-2 PM, at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.