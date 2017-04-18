By Greg Parrott
news@pikecountygeorgia.com
The Pirates won three games last week as they swept Peach County and defeated Ola in a non-region contest.
On Monday, April 10, the Pirates hosted Ola. The Pirates run-ruled the Mustangs, 12-2 in six innings. The Pirates had 13 hits to score 12 runs. Peyton Barman had two doubles and two RBIs. Chandler Yokeley had three singles and two RBIs. Caleb Karr had two singles.
[Photos by Anna Bethune] Hunter Marion connects with the ball for a Pirates hit. He wears Romans 8:31 on his batting helmet, which says, “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”
Pirates sweep Peach County to stay in first place
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks