By Dwain W. Penn
Williamson city hall was filled to near capacity for the April 6 meeting of council. Residents and home owners association representatives from the Ashley Glen subdivision were present to discuss community safety.
“Our street lights are turned off,” was the first comment from an HOA rep. “We understand there is conflict between the city and the developer, but we are simply asking for the lights to be turned back on.”
The street lights in Ashley Glen subdivision were reactivated by council members during their April 6 meeting.
Lights on again in Ashley Glen
