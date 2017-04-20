Commissioners discussed upcoming road work and the 2017-18 budget and approved a new credit card policy during their Wednesday, April 12 meeting. They also honored county clerk JoAnn Wrye for her five years of service to the county.
County manager John Hanson said improvements to dirt roads - which is a continuation of SPLOST projects - will begin soon, including work on Old Zebulon Road, McKinley Road, McCard Lake Road, Wood Creek Road, Strickland Road and North Madden Bridge Road. He said there is about 174 miles of dirt roads that also need work.
County manager John Hanson said improvements to dirt roads - which is a continuation of SPLOST projects - will begin soon, including work on Old Zebulon Road, McKinley Road, McCard Lake Road, Wood Creek Road, Strickland Road and North Madden Bridge Road.
Commission talks road work, credit cards, budget
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks