Mr. Gerald Lewis Bell age 69 of Milner, Ga. passed away Wednesday April 12th at Spalding Regional Hospital.
Graveside services will be 3 PM Saturday April 15th at Cherokee Memory Gardens with Larry Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Jeff Hardin, Stacey Bell, Gene Walker, Ramsey Estes, Kenny Walker and Lance Estes.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Carolyn Daniel Bell of Milner, Ga.; daughters, Renae Elizabeth Bell and Beverly Delana Bell both of Milner, Ga.; sisters, Orell Estes of Cedar Bluff, Charlene (David) Maddox of Centre and Pam (Billy Joe) Shelton of Ball Play; sister-in-law, Blanche Bell of Rising Fawn; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bell was a native of Centre, but lived in Milner, Ga. for 41 years and the son of the late Charles Lewis and Emmie Lois Tucker Bell.