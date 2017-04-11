By Jim Asher
The Pirates soccer team played twice this week, losing a 3-1 decision to First Presbyterian Day School in Macon before defeating Westside (Macon) High School 3-0 for a Senior Night win and an undefeated region season record.
[Photo by Laura York] Seniors on the Pirates soccer team were honored on the field during the annual Senior Night. They defeated the Westside Seminoles to finish region play undefeated with a 6-0 region record and 9-3 season record.
Pirates soccer is first in region
