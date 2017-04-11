/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Laura York] Seniors on the Pirates soccer team were honored on the field during the annual Senior Night. They defeated the Westside Seminoles to finish region play undefeated with a 6-0 region record and 9-3 season record.

Pirates soccer is first in region

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, April 11. 2017
By Jim Asher

The Pirates soccer team played twice this week, losing a 3-1 decision to First Presbyterian Day School in Macon before defeating Westside (Macon) High School 3-0 for a Senior Night win and an undefeated region season record.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter