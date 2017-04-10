Easter memories and baskets of blessings

The basket of goodies the bunny brought always drew almost as much excitement as Christmas, although I could never figure out the connection between rabbits and eggs.
Before the day of plastic eggs, we used real ones - hard-boiled and dyed in hot vinegar and food coloring. We cooked more than we could eat because it was too much fun to keep coloring despite the mess we made. Later, large batches of deviled eggs and potato salad adorned the table in an attempt to use the poultry offerings.
The craft continued into my motherhood years, but the dying process of vinegar and food coloring had been exchanged for small colored tablets that dissolved in water. We were still using hard boiled eggs, and during the years we spent in Wyoming and Utah, Easter was sometimes spent indoors during a blizzard. Eggs were hidden in the house and failure to count them before hiding resulted in not knowing if all were found. A foul smell several days later pointed toward the loss. After much gagging, the invader was removed.
While sweet treats, new outfits and hiding eggs are still fun, the important thing about Easter is to remember the real reason we celebrate the day. Christmas was about Jesus, but Easter was about us. We are the reason there was a resurrection. For without Jesus coming out of the grave we would have no hope. There would be no us.
So if you are eating chocolate rabbits and marshmallow peeps I hope you will let the sugary goodness remind you of the sweetness of Christ’s sacrifice. Eggs can show us the new life of the resurrection. Easter clothes can bring to mind the robe of righteous Jesus adorns us with.
May your basket be filled with blessings this Resurrection Day!
Barbara Latta is a freelance writer who posts online articles at barbaralatta.blogspot.com and contributes to the devotion website Christian Devotions, Putting on the New blog and Positive Note Network magazine.