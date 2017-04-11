/Unitedbank
Spencer Horton shows her excitement after finding an Easter egg at Life Spring’s Eggstravaganza. The event included egg hunts for families, an inflatable, face painting, ice cream, games, hay rides and more. Other Easter events are planned around the county this week

Easter excitement; events planned

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, April 11. 2017
Easter, also known as Resurrection Day, will be celebrated across the county this weekend as area churches celebrate with the community.

A Community-Wide Children’s Easter Party will be held at the Strickland Building in downtown Concord starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The event is hosted by Concord Baptist Church and will include a massive Easter egg hunt for children through sixth grade as well as other entertainment. The event will include an appearance by the Easter Bunny and hot dogs and desserts for participants.

Christ Chapel will offer worship and communion services on Good Friday at 6 p.m. at the student building off Highway 19. Christ Chapel will also hold three Easter Sunday services at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Their Egg Drop event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the field across from the schools.

Concord United Methodist Church will hold their Good Friday Service on Friday, April 14 at 12 noon, followed by lunch.

Pine Mountain Church of the Nazarene of Meansville will hold an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 15 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and pizza will be served.
