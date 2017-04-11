Easter, also known as Resurrection Day, will be celebrated across the county this weekend as area churches celebrate with the community.
A Community-Wide Children’s Easter Party will be held at the Strickland Building in downtown Concord starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The event is hosted by Concord Baptist Church and will include a massive Easter egg hunt for children through sixth grade as well as other entertainment. The event will include an appearance by the Easter Bunny and hot dogs and desserts for participants.
Spencer Horton shows her excitement after finding an Easter egg at Life Spring’s Eggstravaganza. The event included egg hunts for families, an inflatable, face painting, ice cream, games, hay rides and more. Other Easter events are planned around the county this week
Easter excitement; events planned
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks