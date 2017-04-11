/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Sheriff Jimmy Thomas holds the Golden Eagle Award he was honored with recently. He has served as Pike County's sheriff since 2001.

Sheriff earns Pike’s Golden Eagle Award

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, April 11. 2017
Pike County Sheriff Jimmy Thomas was honored with the Pike County Golden Eagle Award recently at the Pike/Spalding Golden Eagle Dinner. Retired banker Dick Brooks was awarded with the Spalding County Golden Eagle Award.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter