Updated: Pike under tornado watch until 8 p.m.

Rachel McDaniel
Wednesday, April 5. 2017
Pike County could experience severe weather today. A tornado watch was issued for Pike and several surrounding counties at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 and will continue until 8 p.m. tonight. A tornado watch means tornados may possibly form in the area. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted and immediate action should be taken to ensure safety if a home or business is hit by the tornado.

We will use this open thread to advise you of circumstance and assets and encourage local updating from readers in the comments section or on the Pike County Journal Reporter facebook page.

School today, Wednesday, April 4 for Pike County students was cancelled due to the threat.

The first round of storms went through about 8 a.m. and brought heavy rain, lightning and scattered but brief power outages. Severe weather is possible all day but storms are most likely during the periods 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

There was a tornado warning earlier today in the Newnan area and tennis ball size hail has been reported in Georgia and Alabama.

Here are some links you may find helpful to monitor the storms:

INTELLICAST RADAR LOOP

SRE OUTAGE VIEWER

NWS SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
