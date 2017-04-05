Pike County could experience severe weather today. A tornado watch was issued for Pike and several surrounding counties at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 and will continue until 8 p.m. tonight. A tornado watch means tornados may possibly form in the area. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted and immediate action should be taken to ensure safety if a home or business is hit by the tornado.
We will use this open thread to advise you of circumstance and assets and encourage local updating from readers in the comments section or on the Pike County Journal Reporter facebook page.
Updated: Pike under tornado watch until 8 p.m.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks