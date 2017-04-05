Mr. Marvin Gwyn King, 78, of Molena, died Wednesday, March 29th, 2017, at The Hope House in Griffin.
Mr. King was born in Pike County on April 16, 1938, son of the late J. M. "Buck" King and Rosalee Mangham King. He studied at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and then returned to Pike County where he operated the family farm.
Mr. King was a dedicated family man. After retiring he loved to travel with his wife, the late Suzanne Burrell King.
Mr. King attended the Beulah Baptist Church.
Mr. King is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Matthew Evans of Molena; his mother, Rosalee King of Molena; two sisters, Vivian Lee of Sunnyside and Geraldine (James) Haymans of Fayetteville; and two grandchildren, Megan Baker and Alex Evans, both of Molena.
Funeral services for Mr. King were held on Sunday, April 2nd, 2017, at 3:00 PM at the Beulah Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Pitts officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Rosalee King, 777 Lifsey Springs Rd., Molena, GA 30258.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home in Thomaston was in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com