By Jim Asher
This week the Pike County Pirates suffered their second loss of the season to non-region foe Mary Persons before coming back strong, with a depleted squad, to take down Kendrick and secure the region championship for 2017.
[Photos by Laura York] At left, Joshua DeMarco moves the ball down the field during a recent battle against the Mary Persons Bulldogs. At right, Christopher Asher focuses as he maintains control of the ball. He helped lead the Pirates to a victory over the Kendrick Cherokees, making the Pirates region champions.
Pirates soccer team clinches region championship
