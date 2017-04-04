/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photos by Laura York] At left, Joshua DeMarco moves the ball down the field during a recent battle against the Mary Persons Bulldogs. At right, Christopher Asher focuses as he maintains control of the ball. He helped lead the Pirates to a victory over the Kendrick Cherokees, making the Pirates region champions.

Pirates soccer team clinches region championship

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, April 4. 2017
By Jim Asher

This week the Pike County Pirates suffered their second loss of the season to non-region foe Mary Persons before coming back strong, with a depleted squad, to take down Kendrick and secure the region championship for 2017.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter