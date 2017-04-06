/Unitedbank
The next 5K and 10K run and/or walk will be held May 6 in Molena. For the first time, citizens will be able to memorialize a veteran on the back of the event t-shirts. For those who are interested in participating in the event and supporting local programs for veterans, the early registration fee is $25 for the run (including a shirt) and $50 to memorialize a veteran. For a registration form or more information, email pikepost197@gmail.com or find Pike American Legion Post 197 on facebook.

Citizens can now honor veterans on Post 197’s event shirts

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, April 6. 2017
Pike County American Legion Post 197 is offering members of the community a chance to place veterans’ names on t-shirts for the upcoming 5K and 10K run and walk events in Molena. Participants in the May 6 event will all receive the shirts and most will wear them the day of the event. The deadline is April 28 to add a name to the shirts.

