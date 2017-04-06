The next 5K and 10K run and/or walk will be held May 6 in Molena. For the first time, citizens will be able to memorialize a veteran on the back of the event t-shirts. For those who are interested in participating in the event and supporting local programs for veterans, the early registration fee is $25 for the run (including a shirt) and $50 to memorialize a veteran. For a registration form or more information, email pikepost197@gmail.com or find Pike American Legion Post 197 on facebook.
Citizens can now honor veterans on Post 197’s event shirts
