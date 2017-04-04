Several local churches will hold their Easter events over the weekend.
The Life Springs Church Easter Eggstravaganza will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, allowing anyone to celebrate Easter with a free family fun day that will be held rain or shine. The Eggstravaganza will include an egg hunt, hay ride, 40-foot obstacle inflatable, face painting, ice-cream, popcorn, games and more at Danielly Park, 10608 Highway 109 in Zebulon. For more, call 770-567-3921.
More than 40,000 Easter eggs will be dropped from a helicopter as part of Christ Chapel's Easter celebration set for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in the field across from the schools at the corner of Highway 19 south and Old Zebulon Road.
Easter events upcoming
