More than 40,000 Easter eggs will be dropped from a helicopter as part of Christ Chapel's Easter celebration set for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in the field across from the schools at the corner of Highway 19 south and Old Zebulon Road.

Easter events upcoming

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, April 4. 2017
Several local churches will hold their Easter events over the weekend.

The Life Springs Church Easter Eggstravaganza will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8, allowing anyone to celebrate Easter with a free family fun day that will be held rain or shine. The Eggstravaganza will include an egg hunt, hay ride, 40-foot obstacle inflatable, face painting, ice-cream, popcorn, games and more at Danielly Park, 10608 Highway 109 in Zebulon. For more, call 770-567-3921.

Neal Baptist Church will hold their Easter Funday from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8 and everyone is invited. The event will include an egg hunt, hot dogs, hamburgers, cake walks, games, gospel singing by Heirs of Jubilee and the Jesus Maze.

Pine Mountain Holiness Churh will present the Passover Seder, a demonstration of the Hebrew spring freedom celebration, on Sunday, April 9 at 11 a.m. The event will be presented by Dwain Penn. For more information, call 770-567-4113.

Check next week’s edition of the Journal Reporter for more Easter events.

Christ Chapel will offer worship and communion on Good Friday at 6 p.m. at the student building off Highway 19. Christ Chapel will hold three Easter Sunday services at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Their Egg Drop event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the field across from the schools.
