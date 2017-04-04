This owl was raised and released back into the wild by Bubba and Friends Inc. of Pike County. The birds of prey rehabilitation organization has helped return around 650 raptors back to their natural habitat. The monthly cost for food can exceed $1,000 each month. To help the organization continue to rescue injured birds of prey, donate online at Bubba-and-Friends.org or mail a check to Bubba and Friends at P.O. Box 103, Zebulon GA 30295.
Donations needed for local raptor rehab
