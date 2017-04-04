/Unitedbank
This owl was raised and released back into the wild by Bubba and Friends Inc. of Pike County. The birds of prey rehabilitation organization has helped return around 650 raptors back to their natural habitat. The monthly cost for food can exceed $1,000 each month. To help the organization continue to rescue injured birds of prey, donate online at Bubba-and-Friends.org or mail a check to Bubba and Friends at P.O. Box 103, Zebulon GA 30295.

Donations needed for local raptor rehab

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, April 4. 2017
For wild life rehabilitators, spring is a busy season and that is no exception for Bubba and Friends Inc., a raptor rehabilitation organization in Pike County. Unfortunately, with the influx of new birds - often injured adults or babies who have fallen from nests or been abandoned - comes the need for funding for veterinary expenses and food. That is complicated by the fact that many raptor rehab programs across the state have closed over the years, leaving Bubba and Friends caring for more and more birds in need each season.

