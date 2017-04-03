Ms. Diana Jo Smith, age 72, of Concord, passed away March 31, 2017. She had a kind soul. Diana loved her family and would do everything she could to help anyone in need. She loved her pets. She worked at Best Western Hotel in Griffin for many years.
She is survived by her son: Thomas Jett Wood and wife Kimberly of San Angelo, TX; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters: Maggie Martin, and Tracie Hurt and husband Ted all of Concord; nephews: Jack Martin and wife Caroline and Michael Hurt; niece: Julie Carter and husband Steve all of Concord; several great nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Diana’s home on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 2 p.m.
