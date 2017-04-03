Frances Dunn

Mrs. Minnie Frances Chapman Dunn, age 98, of Zebulon, passed away March 30, 2017, at her home. She grew up in Griffin, daughter of the late Albert Therance Chapman and Elna Ruth Shepherd Chapman. Mrs. Dunn was the oldest member of Concord Baptist Church, where she was baptized by Rev. Ramey. She was a homemaker who enjoyed arts and crafts, quilting, crocheting, and sewing. She enjoyed making clothes for her granddaughters. Mrs. Dunn was an avid reader and an expert on Pike County History. Her greatest joy was visits from her granddaughters. She and her husband would have all of their favorite things waiting for them when they arrived to spend time with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Eugene Dunn, Sr., son, Lamar Eugene “Gene” Dunn, Jr., a brother who died in WWII, Albert Therance “Tag” Chapman, Jr., twin brothers, Joe Chapman and Douglas Chapman.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Betty Anne and Gayle Barker of Ocala, FL; granddaughters: Carolyn Anne Ginise and husband Joe, Rebecca Lynn Means, Deborah Elaine Monson and husband Robert, Jennifer Noell and husband Robert; great-grandchildren: Joseph Ginise IV, Eliza Noell and Sophie Noell; sister: Lottie Elna Greer of Hampton; sister-in-law: Betty J. Dunn of Jersey, GA.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may visit the family Saturday, April 1, 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Blackmon and Rev. Ted Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Griffin.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.