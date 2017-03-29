Albert Lackey

Mr. Albert Paul Lackey, age 82, of Griffin, passed away March 26, 2017, at Spalding Regional Hospital. He grew up in Adamsville, GA, just outside of Atlanta, son of the late Paul Lackey and Vera Valentine Walker Lackey. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. While in the Army, Albert was in the National Security Agency, retiring after 21 years of service. He then worked for Dundee Mills for several years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Griffin. He was very musical, playing the piano, guitar, harmonica and singing. It was through his love of music that he met his second wife, Faye. He enjoyed woodworking, genealogy, and coin collecting. Albert was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William James Lackey and his first wife, Edna Lackey.
He is survived by his wife: Faye Spearman Lackey; children and their spouses: Robin and Freddie Edwards of Warner Robins, Toni and Edward Peacock Jr. of Macon, Paul and Crystal Lackey Jr. of Milner, Mark Lackey of Macon, Myron Lackey of Warner Robins, Andy Lackey of Macon, Michael Lackey of Griffin, William Pounds of Griffin, Donna and John Malcolm Jr. of Griffin; sister: Nellie Kate Lackey Johnston and husband, Monty of Milner; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, March 29, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 3 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 Maddox Rd., Griffin, GA 30224. Bishop Paul Shepherd will officiate. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens in Zebulon.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.