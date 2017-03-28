/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Emily Lowrance

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Tuesday, March 28. 2017
Emily Grace Evans Lowrance, age 94, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away on March 26, 2017.  She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro. 

She is survived by her children, Deardra (Daniel) Cheek of Molena, Diane Soroko of Jonesboro, Charles Lowrance of Sebring, FL; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.  Funeral services were held at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Jonesboro Chapel.  Rev. Hinton Harris will officiate.  The family received friends from 1-2 PM at the church prior to the service.  A service was also held at Chilcutt United Methodist Church in Cleveland, TN on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 2 PM.  The family received friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church.  Interment was at Chilcutt Cemetery.  Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc, Jonesboro, GA, 770-210-2700, fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter