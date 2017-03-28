Emily Lowrance

Emily Grace Evans Lowrance, age 94, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away on March 26, 2017. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro.
She is survived by her children, Deardra (Daniel) Cheek of Molena, Diane Soroko of Jonesboro, Charles Lowrance of Sebring, FL; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral services were held at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Jonesboro Chapel. Rev. Hinton Harris will officiate. The family received friends from 1-2 PM at the church prior to the service. A service was also held at Chilcutt United Methodist Church in Cleveland, TN on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 2 PM. The family received friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment was at Chilcutt Cemetery. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc, Jonesboro, GA, 770-210-2700, fordstewartfuneralhome.com.