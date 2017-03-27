By Greg Parrott
The Pirates baseball team are 15-5 for the season and remain undefeated in region play with a 6-0 record. The Pirates will also host Teacher Appreciation and Community Night at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at home. Admission is free for all recreation youth who wear their jerseys.
The Community Night event will include door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and more with drawings held between innings. Teachers will be honored by each player on the field during Teacher Appreciation and Community Night.
[Photo by Anna Bethune] Kaleb Carr delivers a pitch for the Pirates who are undefeated in region play at 6-0. The Pirates will play at home Friday, March 31 starting at 5:55 p.m. and will host Teacher Appreciation and Community Night at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Pirates baseball Community night is April 4
