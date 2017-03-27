/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Anna Bethune] Kaleb Carr delivers a pitch for the Pirates who are undefeated in region play at 6-0. The Pirates will play at home Friday, March 31 starting at 5:55 p.m. and will host Teacher Appreciation and Community Night at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

Pirates baseball Community night is April 4

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Monday, March 27. 2017
By Greg Parrott

The Pirates baseball team are 15-5 for the season and remain undefeated in region play with a 6-0 record. The Pirates will also host Teacher Appreciation and Community Night at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at home. Admission is free for all recreation youth who wear their jerseys.

The Community Night event will include door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and more with drawings held between innings. Teachers will be honored by each player on the field during Teacher Appreciation and Community Night.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter